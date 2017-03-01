Job Change & Career Strategy

Need a job or career change? Michael Tate introduced us to his new book that he says is the only book in the world designed to be read with a friend helps job seekers develop a clear path forward in just seven days... In his newly published book The White Shirt Book: Build Your One-Page Personal Career Strategy in One Week, longtime executive consultant and career coach Michael Alan Tate demonstrates that both career satisfaction and career change are within the grasp of every living breathing individual. National surveys reveal that millions of Americans show up for work every day to a job they hate. Many additional Americans who would like to make a career change or are fresh graduates in need of direction are unsure of how to approach this monumental task in the modern era. Tate was one of those individuals who, in his mid-30s, realized he was extremely dissatisfied with his job. He was productive, but the work didn't fit him. When depression descended, he quit and went to a career counselor for help. The advice he received was less than helpful – choose a few job titles and start sending out resumes. A thousand resumes and a single unproductive job interview later, Tate was devastated. It took a while, but eventually he realized there wasn't anything wrong with him. What was wrong was his approach. Out of this crisis grew Tate's calling to create a better way for people to find or change their careers. The White Shirt Book is based on an ancient legend about a white shirt. Tate tells the story of how a young man named Cyrus discovers and applies a few timeless principles to find his place in the world. In the process, this young man designs a simple plan that anyone can use to move into their ideal career at any stage in life. Detailing the processes and principles that worked for Cyrus and his friends, The White Shirt Book offers a step-by-step guide to creating a useful and insightful one-page personal career strategy in just one week. Learn more at www.whiteshirtbook.com.

