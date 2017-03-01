Jeff State 5k, Fun Run, & Family Fun Day

On Saturday, March 4, Jefferson State Community College will hold its 3rd Annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K Race, One-Mile Fun Run/Walk, and Family Fun Day at Jefferson State's Shelby-Hoover Campus and Veteran's Park on Valleydale Road. This event will be a fun day for the entire community. This year, the event will include a free family fun day including bouncy slides, balloon art, glitter tattoos, numerous field day activities as well as free food and drinks.

Run, walk, and have lots of fun! That is the plan for the 3rd Annual Judy M. Merritt 5K Run and Family Fun Day on Saturday, March 4 at Jefferson State Community College and Veterans Park on Valleydale Road. The event, which is open to everyone, began in 2015 to help honor Jefferson State's late President Judy M. Merritt who served as president for 35 years. Registration for the 5K is $25, the walk is $15, and the family fun day portion is free to the community. In the 5K Race, awards will be given to the top three male & female overall winners, with other awards for the top age group winners. Special awards will be given to current Jefferson State students and to staff/faculty members. The family fun day will feature a giant bouncy slide, balloon art, glitter tattoos, the Amazing Race which includes field day activities as well as free food and drinks. The day begins with the 5K Race at 8am, the One Mile Fun Run/Walk at 9am, the Award Ceremony at 9:30am, and the Family Fun Day activities from 10am until Noon. For complete information, go to www.jeffersonstate.edu/5K.

