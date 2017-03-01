Some schools closing early due to severe weather threat

Some schools in our area are closing early on Wednesday, March 1 due to the threat of severe weather.

The following school systems are dismissing early on Wednesday:

Anniston City Schools: 11:30 a.m.

Blount County Schools: 1 p.m.

Calhoun County Schools: 11:45 a.m.

Cherokee County Schools: 12:15 p.m.

Coosa County: 2 p.m.

Cullman County Schools: 11:30 a.m.

Jacksonville City Schools: 11:30 a.m.

Oneonta City Schools: 1 p.m.

Oxford City Schools: 11:30 a,m.

Pickens County Schools: 12:00 p.m

Pell City Schools: 2 p.m.

Piedmont City Schools: 11:30 a.m.

St. Clair County Schools: 2 p.m.

Talladega County Schools: 1:30 p.m.

Walker County Schools: 11:30 a.m.

Wallace State Community College: 11:30 a.m.

Westbrook Christian School (Rainbow City) 5K at 1:15 p.m. Elementary at 1:30 p.m. 7-12th 1:45 p.m.

Jasper City Schools: CLOSED

You can keep up with our most current list of closings here and in the WBRC News app under "Closings & Delays."

