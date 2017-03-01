Some schools closing early due to severe weather threat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Some schools closing early due to severe weather threat

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: RAYCOM Images) (Source: RAYCOM Images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Some schools in our area are closing early on Wednesday, March 1 due to the threat of severe weather.

The following school systems are dismissing early on Wednesday:

  • Anniston City Schools: 11:30 a.m.
  • Blount County Schools: 1 p.m.
  • Calhoun County Schools: 11:45 a.m.
  • Cherokee County Schools: 12:15 p.m.
  • Coosa County: 2 p.m.
  • Cullman County Schools: 11:30 a.m.
  • Jacksonville City Schools: 11:30 a.m.
  • Oneonta City Schools: 1 p.m.
  • Oxford City Schools: 11:30 a,m.
  • Pickens County Schools:  12:00 p.m
  • Pell City Schools: 2 p.m.
  • Piedmont City Schools: 11:30 a.m.
  • St. Clair County Schools: 2 p.m.
  • Talladega County Schools: 1:30 p.m.
  • Walker County Schools: 11:30 a.m.
  • Wallace State Community College: 11:30 a.m.
  • Westbrook Christian School (Rainbow City) 5K at 1:15 p.m. Elementary at 1:30 p.m. 7-12th 1:45 p.m.
  • Jasper City Schools: CLOSED

You can keep up with our most current list of closings here and in the WBRC News app under "Closings & Delays."

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly