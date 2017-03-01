Wes: Severe weather threat ending as cooler air settles in

We continue to track a line of strong to severe thunderstorms now pushing across the southeast portion of our coverage area.

The tornado watch has been canceled and soon I expect to see counties trimmed away from the severe thunderstorm watch.

Thankfully, there were no tornado warnings today but we did have numerous hail reports and damage reports related to straight-line wind gusts. As the line of storms tracks southeast, the wind flow will become northerly, with a cooler/stable air mass settling in.

Be ready for more jacket weather tomorrow morning, with lows near 40 degrees. The weather will be much calmer over the next several days, with a seasonal air mass settling in.

A light freeze will be possible Saturday morning along with frost. We will be watching next Tuesday for our next chance of rain and thunderstorms; however, it is too early to determine if storms will be strong or severe.

We will be posting some updates on the cooler temperatures on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

