Crews battle fire at former Norwood Resource Center

Birmingham fire crews are investigating a structure fire in the Norwood area.

The fire started around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday on 15th Avenue North and 27th Street North.

The vacant building belongs to the Norwood Resource Center.

The resource center burned in October 2015 and the center had since relocated. That fire was ruled arson.

The resource center is a nonprofit that provides services like a computer lab for Norwood residents, a community garden and free tax help. They also helped provide funds to reopen Norwood Elementary School. At least 25 to 50 people used the facility every day.

