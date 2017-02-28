Family court judge hopes resource center addresses youth violence in the community

The presiding judge of Jefferson County Family Court is closer to developing a Family Resource Center.

It's something Judge Raymond Chambliss has been trying to do for three decades.

"If we can get the resources to the family that they need, help that family thrive then we can get some positive messages in the family,” said Chambliss

He's hoping those positive messages will be delivered through the Jefferson County Family Resource Center. The future 50,000 square foot building will sit on five acres of land adjacent to family court and house 20 different departments.

“We wanted to develop as best as possible a one-stop shop,” said Chambliss. “I will order a family into counseling instead of having to go to West End to the County mental health facility they can just go right behind me. We also want to put vocational services. We want to do prenatal care. We just want to help the family with whatever resources we can,” Chambliss continued.

He said restoring the family will help cut down on the youth violence in our community.

"I guarantee you if you follow each of those shooters home, you'll find out that it's nothing positive coming out of that home, you'll find out then no one in the home values education," Chambliss said.

"It's simply about breaking the cycle of domestic violence, breaking the cycle of violence, and guns added Carrie Buntain who serves as project manager for the Jefferson County Family Resource Center.

"I see hope. I see kids playing on the playground. I see mom and dad’s being able to be moms and dads, not having to worry about the things that they are worrying about now because they are vocationally trained," Buntain said.

This project is not taxpayer funded - and there are tons of resources pouring in to help get it off the ground.

The land where the building will be housed is worth $200,000 and was also donated.

It’s a $10 million project and they hope to have the doors open in the next 18 to 24 months.

