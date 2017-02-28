Tuscaloosa Co. DA lays out plan tackling gun violence, drug epidemic

Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hayes Webb is speaking out against crime.

He presented a plan in Tuesday’s public safety committee meeting focusing on gun violence and the drug epidemic plaguing the community.

“I am a gun lover. I love guns but I hate gun crime. The presence of a gun during any crime just changes the nature of that incident,” said Webb.

District Attorney Webb said the gun policy he's proposing could prevent some shooting situations from happening.

“One came up recently where somebody shot somebody because they'd been spit on. See and if the gun wasn't present at that time the person would've obviously never shot the guy,” said Webb.

Webb wants to enforce the idea if a gun is involved while any crime is committed, misdemeanor or felony, then you are going to jail for some period of time.

“What we want to do is create a policy that I hope separates the bad guys from their guns and encourages them to leave them at home,” said Webb.

Along with gun violence, drug use he said impacts crime.

In Tuscaloosa, Webb said the city gave 101 injections of Narcan a drug meant to counteract the heroin overdoses in this past year.

He wants to get the word out about a screening that will show the real life dangers of drug use to trigger change.

“You can't watch it and not see how normal these folks are. This is church people, very actively engaged in their churches, scouts, people who grew up fishing with their families,” said Webb.

Open to the public a drug awareness roundtable will show Chasing the Dragon on March 28th and will be held at Bama Theater from 6 to 8 p.m.

