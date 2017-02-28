Old Tuscaloosa firetrucks get new life with other departments

The Tuscaloosa Fire Department has sold some old trucks to make room for five new trucks for the first time since the devastating tornadoes on April 27, 2011.

Departments in Coker, Pickens and St. Clair Counties have received trucks.

The fire trucks are about 20 years old but Tuscaloosa fire and rescue says they can still get the job done.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue will be receiving a total of five new fire trucks this Spring.



"New trucks, we are paying right at $500,000 for these new ones and not many volunteers can afford a half million dollars for a truck," said Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Alan Martin said.

