FIRST ALERT: Damaging winds possible Wednesday afternoon

The weather should be primarily quiet tonight with only a few showers overnight. Expect temperatures to hold in the mid-60s.

We will be watching for a few thunderstorms to track into Northwest Alabama Wednesday morning. A few of these storms could be strong to severe.

FIRST ALERT: The greatest potential for severe weather will come after lunch with storms moving from west to east across the state. The greatest risk for severe storms appears to be in extreme North Alabama. However, we could see some damaging winds for areas north of I-20 through the afternoon/evening. The most likely counties to be impacted in our area by these potentially severe storms include Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties. While the tornado threat remains low, it is important to stress damaging winds can result in significant damage.

Storms will likely impact the Birmingham and Hoover areas between 3 and 4 p.m. Storms should clear East Alabama by 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.