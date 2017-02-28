Sex offender arrested near Thorsby High School - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Sex offender arrested near Thorsby High School

Source: Chilton County Jail Source: Chilton County Jail
CHILTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A sex offender in Chilton County has been arrested for Failure to Register as a sex offender and living in a prohibited location.

Police say Jeffery Seagle was living within 50 feet from Thorsby School - which is against the law.

He was convicted of raping an 11-year-old girl in Autauga County.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly