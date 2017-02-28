ON YOUR SIDE: Massive web leak could put your personal information at risk

An online security bug detected earlier this month could put personal information at risk.

It’s known as a “Cloudbleed”. It happened to the internet security company Cloudflare which protects thousands of websites like Uber and FitBit from hackers.

Cloudflare says a coding error, not a hacker, caused sensitive customer data to leak onto other websites.



"Data from one website was literally spilling over into another website,” Matthew Hundall, a cyber security researcher at the University of Alabama’s Center for Advanced Public Safety, said. "We do know so far that account information, usernames, passwords. Things called API keys that secure websites and other things associated with user accounts have been leaked because they have been showing up in the search results of Google."

Hudnall says it’s unknown how much data leaked but says if you save passwords for websites its best to change them immediately.

"The user should go in and change their password with that site and ideally enable two-factor authentication or two-step verification if their site supports it. If they don't go in and change their account information then malicious hackers could have, if they were aware of the issue, taken that information. So they may already have their account usernames, passwords. There’s even chat messages from dating websites,” Hudnall added.

The Cloudbleed took place for about six months. Cloudflare says its fixed the issue but also recommends changing your passwords to keep your online information secure.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.