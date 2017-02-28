ON YOUR SIDE: IRS using private agencies to collect back taxes

For years, we’ve warned you about fake calls from the Internal Revenue Service. Calls that threaten action against you if you don’t pay up. Now, if you get a call from the IRS wanting to collect money it could be legitimate.

“IRS for the last number of years has been working with a reduced budget, reduced staff which makes collections even harder,” David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau of Central and South Alabama said.

Last year, the IRS hired four private collection agencies to call on old, overdue accounts that the IRS is not handling. Those calls start this spring. However, before those calls begin taxpayers with these old accounts will receive two letters in the mail first.

We’re told the lack of resources is preventing the IRS from working these cases.

The Better Business Bureau says if you receive a call don’t give away personal information. Call the IRS first to make sure it’s a real call.

“This gives another level for scammers to approach taxpayers about paying overdue or past bills they allegedly owe but taxpayers need to make sure they understand the rules by which these collections are being made,” Smitherman continued.

The private collection agencies should clearly identify themselves to you and say they are contractors of the IRS collecting taxes.

Here’s more information from the IRS:? https://www.irs.gov/uac/newsroom/new-private-debt-collection-program-to-begin-next-spring-irs-to-contract-with-four-agencies-taxpayer-rights-protected

