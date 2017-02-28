Center Point man charged with killing wife was accused of strangling her last year

Monday afternoon, Joyce Young had just passed one of her young neighbors as she headed to her apartment on Center Brook Lane.

She says about five minutes later, she heard someone screaming outside. She ran to see what was going on and found the young neighbor she had just passed in an emotional tumult.

"As I opened my front door and looked, it was her son and he was laying down in the middle of the road and he was hollering, 'My momma dead. He killed my momma!'"

The scene shocked Joyce Young to her core.

The young man was the middle son of her good friend Janet Shaw who lived just a few doors down in apartment 103.

“I was kind of scared because stuff this close to home--it will scare you,” she said.

She ran to call police and when she came back out, she saw Shaw's youngest son coming around the corner.

She says she tried to get him inside, but it was too late.

“As he got here on the corner, he saw his brother and asked, 'What you done did now?’ And his brother said, ‘Nothing, our momma's dead.’ And then he went to screaming and hollering,” she explained.

That was around 3:30 Monday afternoon.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies say earlier that day, Shaw and her husband, Willie Bell, Jr. had gotten into an argument.

Authorities say Shaw told Bell to leave and that's when he became enraged and strangled her.

Deputies say when Shaw's 15-year old son got home from school he found his mother's body.

That's when they say Bell attacked the son -- trying to strangle him as well.

According to court documents, this isn’t the first time Bell tried to harm his wife.

In Oct. 2016, Bell was charged with trying to strangle Shaw and the same 15-year old son.

The case was still pending in court.

Authorities say Bell admitted to detectives that he had committed the murder and had attempted to strangle the child. Tuesday, Sheriff’s detectives obtained arrest warrants charging Bell with capital murder and attempted murder.

Bell is being held in the Jefferson County Jail under no bond.

Joyce Young says her friend Shaw will be missed. Even though Shaw was 10 years younger than her, Young still looked up to her as a mother.

“She was the nicest person. If you were hungry, she's willing to feed you. If you needed someone to talk to, she's willing to talk to you. That’s why I looked up to her. She was a real positive and sweet lady and she's going to be missed n this community," Young explained.

