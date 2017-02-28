Birmingham's Five Points South welcomes a new hotel, big plans

Homewood Suites held a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon highlighting current renovation and development totaling $52 million in the Five Points South neighborhood.

“This is a crown jewel in 5 Points South,” Mayor William Bell said during the event.

“Birmingham is now a hotspot for hotels to be built,” Bell said. “Just a few years ago, we were begging people for hotel space.”

The seven-story, 105 suite project cost $23 million. It is tucked along 20th Street across from Hotel Highland, which is undergoing a renovation and name change to Hotel Indigo.

“This is the food heartbeat of the city,” James Little of REV Birmingham said.

“This is Birmingham’s culinary district with over 40 culinary destinations in walking distance,” Little said.

In addition to renovations at Hotel Indigo, Little said Barber Properties are renovating its iconic building at the corner of 20th Street S. and Highland Avenue. A retirement complex is also undergoing renovations. Combined, the work totals about $29 million.

There has also been excitement about a “social bowling” concept development planned for the vacant Bailey Brothers Music building next door to Homewood Suites. Orchestra Partners announced plans for the concept which would feature bowling with an upscale bar, restaurant and additional games. A name and opening date for the project have not yet been announced.

“It’s fantastic to be in Five Points South with the new hotels opening and lots of building,” Adam Freis of Delta Blues Hot Tamales said.

As people gathered for the Cobb Lane restaurant’s Fat Tuesday Crawfish Boil, Freis said he had been encouraged by the new developments.

“This is the original entertainment district in Birmingham and there’s no reason why it can’t continue to be Birmingham’s premiere entertainment district going forward,” he said.

