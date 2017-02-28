Colorectal cancer cases growing among Millennials, Gen Xers

In 2012, WBRC's own J-P Dice got the news -- diagnosed with colon cancer at age 40.

It used to be a disease that was mostly seen in people over the age of 50. But a study recently reported in the Journal of the National Cancer says that's changing dramatically.

“What's concerning is the rise in the rate that people are getting it in the younger population,” says Dr. Nipun Reddy, the medical director of digestive health at UAB.

The study found that people born in 1990 have twice the risk of getting colon cancer and four times the risk of getting rectal cancer as someone who was born in 1950.

“Why is that occurring -- we just don't know that right now,” Reddy said.

He says numerous studies have suggested obesity, an inactive lifestyle and an unhealthy diet, including lots of red meat, have been linked to colon cancer.

“But there still needs to be further studies to investigate a correlation. Right now, it is just a trend and not necessarily a causation,” he pointed out.

The most important thing for Millennials and Generation Xers to do, he said, is knowing your family history.

Also, change those lifestyle habits that increase your risk.

Dr. Reddy says if you have what are called alarm symptoms, such as bleeding, unexplained weight loss and severe abdominal pains, you should get those checked out by your doctor immediately.

But he stresses, even though the numbers of younger people getting colorectal cancer are rising, it is still rare.

