New Birmingham program could help low income households with grocery purchases

The Birmingham City Council approved the Healthy Food Incentive Program Tuesday with hopes of putting food cards in many resident’s hands by Aug. 1.

“All we’re trying to do here is help the people who need it the most,” Council President Johnathan Austin said.

Under the plan, eligible residents of the city could register for a Healthy Food Card.

Eligibility requirements include being 18 or older, a resident of the City of Birmingham and an income level at or below the poverty line identified by the U.S. Census Bureau, currently identified as $12,082 for an individual and $24,257 for a household of four.

The program became the alternate solution after a month’s long effort to identify ways to remove the city’s sales tax on food or provide low-income residents with a food sales tax rebate.

Neither action could be approved under Alabama’s tax law, but providing an incentive program could.

“There is language in the state code that allows programs for the poor and needy and that’s what this is,” Austin said.

The plan, which will require an administrative entity, would allow eligible individuals to register to participate. An estimated 31 percent of Birmingham’s population is believed to be at or below the poverty level. The program would have a $2 million cap meaning it would cut off when the program reached that limit.

For those who qualified and are registered, the program would provide Health Food Cards:

Individual $50

1 Dependent $75

2 Dependents $100

3 Dependents $125

4 Dependents $150

65 years and older Additional $25

Enrollees of Alabama’s Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC) and the USDA’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would also be eligible to register.

The registration process has not yet been set but is expected to begin within the next month or so.

Card holders would be able to use the program beginning August 1st to purchase Approved Foods on the Alabama WIC Program, which can be found here: http://www.adph.org/wic/assets/ApprovedFoodsBrochureEnglish.pdf

A copy of the city ordinance can be viewed below:

