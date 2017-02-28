Gadsden man struggles with being declared 'dead' by social security

A Gadsden man says he was wrongly declared dead by the Social Security Administration. And he says his trip through red tape has been a nightmare.

Greg Raines, who lives in the Whorton's Bend area, says someone at SSA apparently typed in his number by mistake in November 2016. Then letters started going out to every place where his social security number would be important.

In fact, a friend who handles his investments at Edward Jones called him about one such letter and that was how he found out about it January 4.

Raines said he immediately left the gym--not only alive but physically fit--and went straight to the Social Security Office in Gadsden, found himself face to face with a representative.

"The first thing out of her mouth, she goes, 'Well yeah, we have you right here as being deceased but don't worry, we're not going to pay out any benefits until we get a notice from a funeral home," Raines recalls.

He says he was flabbergasted.

"Clearly I wasn't dead, clearly I had driven myself to the Social Security Administration," he said.

Raines found himself scrambling to protect his family and their financial well-being.

"My kids are getting letters to the estate of Greg Raines. I mean everything has been turned upside down, from my bank accounts, my credit cards, like I said anything that had my social security number associated with it, has gotten that letter, and wants their money or wants something, or going to cancel something," Raines told WBRC.

Raines says his bank sent a letter saying they were about to close his accounts, which would have affected his debit card, his car payment, his mortgage and his teen daughters' debit cards. He says he was able to get that straightened out quickly.

But he still hasn't been able, two months later, to get things straightened out at Social Security. Worse yet, the Desert Storm vet and Bronze Star winner has seen his benefits suspended at the Veterans' Administration.

"Still, they can't get my benefits started again because they tell me they're waiting on something. And I don't know what they're waiting on. I've sent the forms in, I've done everything that I could," Raines said.

Rick Vaughan, a legislative liaison for Veterans Affairs, said Raines might have to travel to the state VA headquarters in Montgomery with two affidavits from elected officials, and a photo ID, to get his VA benefits straightened out. But he also sent word to contact a person by name in the patient eligibility office of the Birmingham VA.

A spokesperson from the Social Security regional office in Atlanta told WBRC they would help Raines if he contacted them or if we provided his number to them. WBRC's Dixon Hayes passed the Atlanta number onto Greg Raines.

Raines said since WBRC spoke to him on camera Tuesday, he's also contacted the offices of his congressman, Robert Aderholt (R-Haleyville) and his state representative, Craig Ford (D-Gadsden).

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.