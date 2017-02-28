Sorority approves transgender membership

Friday, the National President of Alpha Chi Omega, announced in a letter and on video the sorority will now accept as members "all who live and identify as women, regardless of their gender assigned at birth."

Alpha Chi Omega has many chapters including one at the University of Alabama.

It's not clear when transgender women could be accepted here or in chapters on other college campuses.

The University of Alabama released this statement that reads in part:

The University of Alabama allows anyone who identifies as female to participate in the sorority recruitment process. The Alabama Panhellenic Association does not dictate policies regarding prospective members, rather decisions regarding individual membership criteria are left to the discretion of the NPC member sororities, each of which is a self-governing organization.

Alabama's Alpha Chi Omega chapter has not commented on the change.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.