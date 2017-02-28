Security beefed up at Jewish Community Center after series of bomb threats

On Tuesday, it was business as usual at the Levite Jewish Community Center in Birmingham.

People were not letting the bomb threats alter their lives.

Birmingham Police Chief AC Roper says they have to take the threats seriously.

"The bottom line is it is not only occurring in Birmingham, it is occurring across the nation. So, we think it's a part of some coordinated effort," A.C. Roper, Birmingham Police Chief, said.

The frequency of bomb threats has the Birmingham Police Department concerned.

"As we look at this and we recognize in 2016 we had no bomb threats at the center. This year we have had three." Roper said.

Since the threats are nationwide the FBI is also conducting an investigation. Governor Robert Bentley is offering the services of ALEA for additional manpower and equipment if needed.

Roper says all investigators are working together. Roper said the department has increased security out here is behind the scenes, covertly.

Other steps are overt steps such as increased patrols.

Still, Roper is asking the public to be ever vigilant.

"We would ask our citizens to keep their eyes and ears open. If they see something, say something. If they hear something say something and please call us with any information they might gather." Roper said.

Birmingham Mayor William Bell plans to tour the JCC Tuesday afternoon as a sign of support.

Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington released this statement:

Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel once said, ‘We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.’ As a Jefferson County Commissioner, I cannot remain silent following the threats to the Levite Jewish Community Center. Our schools should be safe places for our children to learn. Our community centers should be safe places for people to gather. And, our houses of worship should remain sacred. Any gathering place – be it a school, a place of worship, or a community center – should never be targeted because of opposition to a particular faith, nationality or race. That’s not who we are. The recent threats to the Levite Jewish Community Center are attacks on the American values that were so eloquently articulated by Thomas Jefferson in our nation’s Declaration of Independence: All of us were endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. So, to those who fear for your safety – you are not alone. I and others stand with you to publicly condemn these acts of cowardice. In closing, I applaud Governor Robert Bentley for offering the state’s resources to assist in the identification and arrest of these religious bigots.

