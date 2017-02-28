Cullman Co. Sheriff: 'Drug enforcement in our community is a priority'

Over the last week, about 20 people in Cullman County have been arrested for methamphetamines.

"Drug enforcement in our community is a priority," Matt Gentry, Cullman County’s Sheriff, said.

Gentry said the Cullman Narcotics Enforcement Team has been busy.

"Meth is the more prevalent in rural communities. What we see to, it's coming from outsource areas whether its Birmingham or Huntsville." Gentry said.

Gentry said meth is still coming into Cullman County but they are seeing a dramatic shift away from meth.

"What we are seeing is that trend from the mid-90's to now meth has been the most prevalent drug but the last few years, heroin is coming on like a freight train," Gentry said.

That means a growing number of drug overdoses and deaths are increasing in Cullman County.

The Cullman County Coroner's office is looking into eight suspected heroin overdose deaths.

The drug task force is made up six deputies which works with other drug task force operations with county.

The sheriff said his drug enforcement task force is doing what it can to curtail drug use here but when it comes down to it he will need help from the community.

“Being very proactive very community oriented. Our drug task force guys work non-stop with the community. We are always receiving tips from the community," Gentry said.

