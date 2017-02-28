FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Still expecting a round of strong to severe storms on Wednesday afternoon and early evening

Besides a few areas of patchy drizzle today and tonight it looks mainly rain free until Wednesday.

Staying mild and muggy through Wednesday afternoon and areas of fog and mist are possible on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, a line of strong to severe storms forms in eastern Mississippi and around noon it arrives in northwest Alabama.

Places like Hamilton, Vernon, Fayette and Aliceville will be impacted between 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Eutaw, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Jasper, Cullman, Gadsden and Oneonta will be impacted between 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Brent, Clanton, Chelsea, Pell City, Anniston, Heflin and Talladega will see storms between 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. and points southeast after 5 p.m.?

A FIRST ALERT for severe weather. There is risk for damaging winds up to 60 mph, a brief tornado and quarter size hail though the main threat will be straight line winds. Winds up to 60 mph can cause tree damage and power outages. Remember, you can always access WBRC FOX6 News even if the power goes out via the live stream on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Cooler and drier weather settles in by Thursday and going into the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s will be common and lows in the 30s both Friday and Saturday morning. Bring in potted plants!

