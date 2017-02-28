Deputies catch man during Center Point burglary

An 18-year-old Center Point was arrested during a burglary in progress Monday morning, deputies say.

Aristola Jenkins was found inside of a home in the 2500 block of 2nd Street Northeast around 10:15 a.m. after a neighbor reported seeing an unknown man entering the home and hearing glass break, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say Jenkins gained access by breaking in through a sliding glass door. He also filled a backpack with electronics.

The property was returned to the owner.

Jenkins is charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft of property.

