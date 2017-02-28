Ingredients:

2 large sweet onions, cut into 1/2 inch slices

2 cups of low fat buttermilk

4 egg whites

DAK's ORIGINAL RED

Hot sauce - optional

1 ½ cup of oats

Directions:

This is key step so please do not skip!!! The buttermilk helps soften the onion rings so they will be tender inside the crispy coating. The buttermilk also helps the egg whites and breading adhere to the onion slices. Soak the onion in the buttermilk. We like to add about 2 tablespoons of hot sauce and 2 teaspoons of ORIGINAL RED to the buttermilk. Soak for at least for 4 hours, overnight is preferable.

Using a food processor or blender grind your oats into fine breadcrumbs so that they are like a thick flour. Place them onto a plate. Add about 1-2 tsp of ORIGINAL RED to the flour mixture.

Remove the onions from the bag and place on a plate.

One at a time, dip onions into the egg whites and then roll in the ground oats. We like a thicker coating so we dip the onion back into the egg whites and roll again in ground oats. So the rings will be "double dipped."

Preheat the air fryer to 180 degrees

Place the onion rings in the air fryer. Do not crowd or do multiple layers because they will not brown as well. Spray generously with cooking spray. Cook for about 5 minutes. Shake the tray and flip the onion rings over. Spray the other side with cooking spray and cook for about 5 minutes or until light brown.

If you don't have an air fryer, I am sorry you are really missing out lol ? You can put the onions on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper in a single layer. You still want to coat the onion rings with the cooking spray. Bake at 425 for about 15 minutes. About halfway through baking time, take the pan out and flip the onion rings. Coat the other side with cooking spray and cook until brown. All ovens are different so your baking time can vary, you want to bake until they are brown and crispy

Let the onions sit for about 10 minutes before serving. Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

**You can experiment with different DAK's blends instead of ORIGINAL RED. For more of a kick try BLACKENED, CAJUN VOODOO, BUTT KICKIN BUFFALO, or KABOOM. If you don't have buttermilk, you can make buttermilk by adding lemon juice or vinegar to milk. Proportion is 1 tablespoon of lemon juice/vinegar per one cup of milk. Let it sit for about 5-10 minutes to allow the milk to thicken before using.)

