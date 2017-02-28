Jill: Wet weather prevails north of I-20 through this afternoon

A FIRST ALERT remains for wet travel conditions and limited visibility at times due to showers and storms impacting areas near highway 278 and north of I-20 through 3 p.m. Temperatures south of this corridor will climb into the lower 70s.



We will see a lull in the storm action until Wednesday afternoon and evening. A line of storms forms and will impact central Alabama from northwest to southeast during the afternoon and evening hours. Places like Hamilton, Vernon, Fayette and Aliceville will be impacted between noon-4 p.m. Eutaw, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Jasper, Cullman, Gadsden and Oneonta will be impacted between 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Brent, Clanton, Chelsea, Pell City, Anniston, Heflin and Talladega will see storms between 4PM-8PM and points southeast after 6 p.m.

A FIRST ALERT for severe weather. There is an elevated risk of damaging winds up to 60 mph, a brief tornado and quarter size hail though risk is slightly lower far south.

Cooler and drier weather settles in by Thursday and going into the weekend. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s will be common and lows in the 30s both Friday and Saturday morning. Bring in potted plants!