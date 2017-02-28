Jeh Jeh Live: Going Places exhibit at McWane Center

Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers partners with McWane Center for the new exhibit - Going Places. Created by the renowned Scitech in Perth, Australia, Going Places is an interactive science exhibition that explores the technology humans have developed for travel. If you have ever wanted to pilot an airship, ride on a hovercraft, or control traffic in a city, now is your big chance! As well as exploring the technology that gets us around every day, visitors will explore the way that travel has shaped the social fabric of our time. Visitors will also see new technology and get a glimpse of where our future is headed. With 17 interactive exhibits and 8 information kiosks detailing the incredible technology pioneered by humans to make the farthest reaches of our planet accessible, Going Places will be a wild ride!

The key messages of this exhibition are: observe, understand and use an incredible range of travel technology to see how it makes our lives easier and better, AND learn how the Earth's awesome size and natural processes, like gravity, wind, currents, waves, friction, and changing landscapes are overcome by the ingenious designs, researched and developed over time. The exhibition covers many different aspects of transport, including the movement of people and goods, land, sea and air options and technological solutions to make transport possible, easier or more efficient. The exhibition covers many areas of physics and technology, as well as dealing in personal or human interest areas of transportation and moving things around. It is open through May. In March, Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers hosts labs each Saturday. For more information, visit http://www.mcwane.org/visit/exhibits/level-3/featuredtraveling-exhibit-space/.

