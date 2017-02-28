Woman found dead in Center Point apartment identified - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman found dead in Center Point apartment identified

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
CENTER POINT, AL (WBRC) -

Authorities have released the name of a woman found dead in an apartment on Monday in Center Point.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified the woman as 36-year-old Janet Renae Shaw.

Investigators responded to a report of a woman being assaulted at the apartment off Center Brook Lane around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found Shaw's body.

The sheriff's department says her death is being investigated as a homicide.

A 46-year-old man has been taken into custody, but formal charges have not been announced.

Shaw's cause of death has not been released.

