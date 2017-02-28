Firefighters battling business fire in Pelham

Pelham fire crews are battling a business fire.
Firefighters responded to Central Steel Service Incorporated around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of Welborn Street.
Pelham and Hoover firefighters are on the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a breaking story, so stay with us for updates.
