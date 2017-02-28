First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday

FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms are flaring up, mainly east of I-65 and south of I-20 and then we will see development pretty much anywhere through 4 p.m.More >>
FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms are flaring up, mainly east of I-65 and south of I-20 and then we will see development pretty much anywhere through 4 p.m.More >>
A Riverside man drowned in the Coosa River after police say he got out too far and couldn't make it back to shore.More >>
A Riverside man drowned in the Coosa River after police say he got out too far and couldn't make it back to shore.More >>
Crimson Tide Baseball has a new coach. The University of Alabama has announced the hiring of Brad Bohannon.More >>
Crimson Tide Baseball has a new coach. The University of Alabama has announced the hiring of Brad Bohannon.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified human remains found May 20 near the Cahaba River as Tavis Domingue.More >>
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified human remains found May 20 near the Cahaba River as Tavis Domingue.More >>
A missing Pickens County man’s body has been found.More >>
A missing Pickens County man’s body has been found.More >>