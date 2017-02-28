First Alert: Severe storms possible Wednesday

We begin our Tuesday morning with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers moving through our far western counties. A Dense Fog Advisory is posted for our area until 9 a.m. Expect overcast skies today with a few isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid-70s and S winds around 10 mph.

Tonight should be continued cloudy with a few scattered light rain showers pushing through. Lows tonight will likely reach the mid-60s with south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

FIRST ALERT: We are still looking at the possibility of seeing strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening. The primary threat includes damaging straight-line winds and hail with this systems. There is a minimal threat of tornadoes, but a short-lived weak spin-up can not be ruled out. Most storms should be south of our area by 9 p.m.

Thursday through Sunday: We enter into a much more stable atmosphere to close out the week and into the weekend. Expect cooler, drier air with a mild warm-up going into next week.

Monday will likely bring increasing cloud cover and a chance of rain showers again by Monday night into Tuesday.

