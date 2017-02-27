FIRST ALERT: Fog possible tonight, stronger storms Wednesday; full forecast in the app

Expect some fog to develop overnight and through early Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s.

We'll see showers on Tuesday with a few thunderstorms. Rain chances again will be around 40-percent. It should be a bit warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be gusty at times up to 20 mph. Showers and storms will continue through Tuesday evening.

First Alert: You will need to stay weather alert on Wednesday. We're expecting strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. The main concern is damaging straight line winds over 60 mph tracking from west to east across the state.

These storms will fire ahead of a cold front. The severe threat will continue through the early evening. The tornado threat will remain marginal with this system, but still worth watching closely because of the high wind potential.

The greatest risk for severe weather is west of I-65 and north of I-20 between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Highs Wednesday will reach the mid-70s.

We can expect cooler and sunnier weather coming up Thursday with highs in the lower 60s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Highs Friday will reach around 60 with sunshine through the upcoming weekend

