Some JeffCo. communities are without fire protection

About a 12 mile stretch along Ground Hog Road in Adger burned over the weekend. The wildfires prompted a quick response from the Alabama Forestry Commission, but they couldn't contain it on their own.

Coleen Vansant with the Forestry Commission said it put them in a tough spot.

"We kind of got caught without an available fire department in Jefferson County and the three fire departments that responded to assist were actually from Tuscaloosa County," Vansant said. "Being the largest metropolitan County in the state of Alabama, it’s odd that you have areas in Jefferson County where there is no organized fire service."

She said it's those unincorporated areas like these that are often without fire protection.

"Some areas in Jefferson County that do not fall in the jurisdiction of a fire department. We find departments shorthanded and short funded," Vansant explained.

That was the case this weekend.

There were four wildfires that burned 70 acres in Adger, but the town's volunteer fire department couldn't respond. WBRC spoke with Doug Lawrence with Adger's Volunteer Fire Department and he said the fires were 20 to 30 minutes away and they have limited resources to respond.

Assistant Fire Chief Doug Lawrence said it was out of their coverage territory. Lawrence said there's not enough manpower or money to respond to anything out of their coverage area.

"People don't realize it's a resource we take for granted,” said Vansant. “A lot of these fire departments need help and there are some areas that need help in getting fire service."

She said it’s going to take more funding to help remedy the issue.

"If you gave the volunteer fire department additional funding or gave them a grant to include that area they could put a satellite station there. Even though it wasn't manned they'll still have that equipment there and available for somebody to come pick it up from any fire department that was local.

