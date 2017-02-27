Reward offered for info on double homicide

Governor Bentley is stepping in to help solve a Jefferson County double homicide.

The state now offering $5,000 for any information on what happened to 39-year-old Dustin Turner and 30-year-old Jennifer Phillips. They were last seen on Sept. 14. On Oct. 1, their remains were found in western Jefferson County just 3 miles from Turner's home.

These families have been searching for answers for months about what happened to their loved ones. They are desperately asking for anyone with even the smallest detail to please come forward.

Christy Cato, Dustin Turner’s older sister, said her family still cannot believe what happened.

"They were basically thrown out like garbage. No one deserves to be murdered and their remains treated like they were," Cato explained.

It has been months since their remains were found and Chief Deputy Randy Christian with Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says his investigators are still searching for answers.

"We have been investigating this for quite some time. We believe the suspect, in this case, he was murdered, himself in an unrelated case," Chief Deputy Christian stated.

But the sheriff’s department believes a number of people were involved in this case. The governor’s office is offering up $5,000 for information on each victim that helps leads to an arrest.

"I do believe that there are people out there that have information that have not come forward yet and we hope that this will promote them too," Chief Deputy Christian explained.

Family members are still holding on to hope.

"Because we don't know specifically what happened to him. We don't know why it happened. We don't know how it happened," Cato states, "knowing will help us move forward so we don't feel like time just stands still because you don't know."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

