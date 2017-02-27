Firemen battling flames in Alabaster - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Firemen battling flames in Alabaster

By Taylor Beck, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Alabaster Fire Dept. Source: Alabaster Fire Dept.
Source: WBRC Source: WBRC
ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) -

The Alabaster Fire Department is currently responding to a building on fire off of I-65.

The structure, located on 9th Ave SE, appeared to be vacant, according to firefighters.

Please use caution and expect traffic delays in the area.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly