Law firm suing BWWB for breaching contract

The law firm Birmingham's Water works board just fired earlier this month is now suing the utility company for breach of contract.

The Fuston, Petway and French law firm says it lived up to its end of the bargain but the waterworks board violated the contract because it didn't have a supermajority of board members voting to end the deal.

The waterworks board hired another law firm in January to handle waterworks business and we've reached out to them for reaction.

