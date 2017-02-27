ON YOUR SIDE INVESTIGATORS: Fairfield apartment manager dodges questions about residents wanting their belongings after fire

Two months after an apartment fire, people who once live there are asking for our help.

Last week, frustrated residents contacted the On Your Side Investigators for help getting their belongings. This came months after an apartment fire damaged many units in Building E at Wellington Place.

The entire building has been closed since then. Residents say they aren’t allowed to go in and get their belongings like medicine.

“I couldn’t even get my heart medicine out I was swelling up and I had to be interviewed by the detective and I told him I was going to get my heart medicine. I said look at me, I’m in heart failure,” Annie Thomas said.

We tried to speak with the apartment manager but she locked the leasing office door on us during our first attempt to talk to her. Minutes later we saw her walking out of the office. Once she saw our cameras, she bolted back inside. This time locking an outside door that leads to the leasing office door.

Residents are now hoping the city of Fairfield can help. Mayor Ed May says the city’s hands may be tied because Wellington Place is private property.

“I do think there is possibly a middle ground. I believe one thing that could be done is simply to escort the people in with trained personnel,” Ed May, Mayor of Fairfield said.

Apartment management recently sent out a letter to residents saying due to the damage resulting from the fire, the building is "structurally unstable and the fire marshal has declared it unsafe." The letter goes on to say the building will be demolished. But residents who live on the bottom feel they are entitled to get their things out first.

Late Monday, we received a call from the apartment complex's corporate office. They plan to release a statement Tuesday about the situation at Wellington Place. We'll keep you updated.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.