JeffCo deputies investigate weekend homicide

Jefferson County investigators say a man found dead in the parking lot of Center Point High School this weekend had nothing to do with the school itself.

Deputies say 31-year-old Jonas Maldonado, of Oneonta, was shot at another location and then drove to the school.

He's described as a family man who was headed to work at a construction site in downtown Birmingham when authorities say the shooting happened.

"He either stopped to meet someone on purpose or maybe somebody flagged him down or he could have stopped to get a cup of coffee. We just don't know,” says Chief Deputy Randy Christian.

“Right now. we're just looking for anyone that has information on this case that thinks they saw anything or may know something to give us a call. His family deserves justice and we want to try and get it for them," Christian continued.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.