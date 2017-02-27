Mother of student at Birmingham Jewish Community Center: 'My children have never done wrong to anybody'

The last two months have been stressful for parents of children attending class at the Levite Jewish Community Center in Birmingham.

That includes Rebekah Weinberger’s family.

“Imagine getting a phone call saying someone wants to kill your children because of their religion or race or anything,” she said while almost in tears. “My children have never done wrong to anybody, but, yet they're being targeted."

It's hard to hold back the emotion after a bomb threat was called into the LJCC Monday.

It’s the second in one week's time and the third since January.

“The saying ‘Never Again’ keeps coming into my mind. We vowed never to let this happen again. And over the past two weeks, two cemeteries have been desecrated—eleven more bomb threats were called in today. We're letting it happen again,” Weinberger said.

Frustrated by the threats, she and several LJCC parents have formed a group aimed at making a difference and having their voices heard.

They've already started reaching out to local, state and national lawmakers asking them to speak against the threats.

They're asking the community to join in their fight.

“We're begging people, speak out, call your congressman, call anyone that can make a difference. We just want support to find whoever is doing this,” she pleaded.

