Birmingham launches 'My Brother's Keeper' initiative

Birmingham Mayor William Bell, city agencies, Birmingham City Schools and several civic organizations like the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Clubs gathered to launch the city’s My Brother’s Keeper initiative.

Introduced by the Obama Administration three years ago, Birmingham has become the first city to implement an action plan in partnership with the Bloomberg Foundation.

“This plan is comprehensive and outlines goals and initiatives to improve everything from third-grade reading levels to college enrollment, completion and job training,” Mayor Bell said. “The goal is to lead the nation in a new generation movement through the support of emerging leaders, a commitment to collective action and concrete accountability for results.”

The initiative focuses on four major areas: education, mentoring, jobs, violence diversion-reduction.

The city has set a benchmark like having children prepared to learn when they enter school, reading at grade level by third grade, college enrollment and job readiness.

“This is a life program we’re talking about,” Mayor Bell said. “Kids going from being ready to enter school to eventually entering the workplace, how do we create jobs.”

The key part of the plan sharing data across all entities involved allowing a complete look at the performance of each aspect of My Brother’s Keeper.

“We’ll look at how effective a program has been. We’ll put more resources in the program or change the approach based on our data collected,” Bell said.

Those involved in the initiative said the advantage of detailed data will create greater opportunities for partnerships with the business community and foundations. Organizers said the former president has indicated his support of the My Brother’s Keeper initiative through his charitable foundation

