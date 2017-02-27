Father 'broken hearted' over 23-year-old daughter's murder

The father of a 23-year-old nurse fatally shot in Blount County Saturday said his family is “shocked.”

“I’m heartbroken,” Tim Evans said. “This is something I’ll never get over.”

Evans, a veteran police officer currently with Samford University, was notified Saturday that his daughter, Bethany Evans, had been shot multiple times at her former boyfriend’s home in the Blount County city of Cleveland.

Dorsett was accused of shooting Evans at his home on Tuscaloosa Pike, taking her car and leaving the scene. He was arrested Saturday evening and charged with capital murder.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office declined to discuss a motive for the shooting Monday.

Tim Evans said he wanted people to remember his daughter as a loving person with a “servant’s heart.”

His daughter worked as a nurse at Brookwood Medical Center.

He shared a letter his co-workers were passing around to celebrate Bethany Evans life.

“If you met her for five minutes, you remembered her five years later,” the father said. “She made everyone who came in contact with her feel special.”

Mr. Evans said during his law enforcement career he had to notify family members of a loved one’s death.

“It was the worst part of the job,” he said.

Now that he has experienced it, he said he was heartbroken.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. I’m crushed to my core.”

