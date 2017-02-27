No new mumps cases reported at the UA over the weekend

The Alabama Department of Public Health found a connection between two of the three University of Alabama students suffering from the mumps.

"We suspect there is an additional connection between the third person that we've not been absolutely able to establish," said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.

They're not saying what the connection is. But no other students have tested positive for mumps since this weekend.

"Persons who have had two measles, mumps, rubella vaccine are probably 88 to 90 percent protected from the virus," Dr. Landers explained.

She said there's a small chance someone who got vaccinated could still get the mumps. But the illness won't be as severe.

The A-D-P-H recommends students who have not had MMR shots not return to class until 25 days after the last mumps case has been established.

"Our biggest concern is having a highly vaccinated population so we can reduce the risk of mumps," Landers explained.

Doctors suggest people get two shots for MMR in their lifetime.

The first shots are generally at 12 months old and a second shot between 4 and 6 years old.

