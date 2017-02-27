School employee arrested on sex charges in Winston Co. - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

School employee arrested on sex charges in Winston Co.

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Winston County Jail) (Source: Winston County Jail)
WINSTON COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A school employee in Winston County is being held on several charges, including sex charges involving a student. 

Chase Cantrell is also facing burglary and rape charges, according to the Winston County Jail. 

We are working to gather more information about this case. 

Be sure to check back for more details. 

Powered by Frankly