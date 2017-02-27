FBI: Missing Maryland boy possibly spotted in Birmingham area

This vehicle is similar to the SUV the FBI is searching for. (Source: FBI)

A missing 4-year-old boy was possibly spotted over the weekend in the Birmingham metro area, according to the FBI.

Matthew Carrington has not been seen since Oct. 15, 2016 in Birmingham. He's missing from Severn, Maryland.

Authorities advise caution as they believe he is traveling with suspects who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Carrington is described as a 3-foot tall, 30-pound black male with black hair and brown eyes.

The FBI is searching for a black 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander with a Jim Burke dealer paper plate.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 or FBI Birmingham, (205) 326-6166.

