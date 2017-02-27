Rep. Jack Williams stresses need for drug treatment program

A town hall meeting is trying to address what many a calling an epidemic of drug overdose deaths in Jefferson County.

“I'm tired of people dying in our community," said Rep. Jack Williams, R-Vestavia Hills.

Williams will take part in a town hall meeting at Samford University Monday night. Health officials and law enforcement will take part in a panel discussion.

In December, an overdose death touched Williams’ family.

“A young man who has been in my home a number of times, who was a friend of one of my kids. I spent time with his family. I wept with them," Williams said.

Williams plans a pair of bills for the upcoming legislative session. One would create a drug czar to create drug policy and obtain federal grants to fight drug addiction.

The other would create a needle exchange program.

The Alabama Public Health Department is sponsoring the bill because of a dramatic jump in HIV cases in Alabama.

"Even small rural communities average five to 10 HIV cases a year, average 50 cases a month," Williams said.

Williams said any sort of a solution to the overdose and death problem has to include a drug treatment program.

Others in Jefferson County agree.

"We do have what we call the last chance program. You go into the program and you do all of the requirements that healthcare providers instruct you to do that is last chance agreement," said Tony Petelos, Jefferson County Manager.

The city of Birmingham also has such an assistance drug program.

Williams says any solution needs to be community-based. The republican lawmaker said there is a drug overdose death every 36 hours in Jefferson County, twice a month in the over the mountain cities.

