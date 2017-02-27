Fire official: The Club took precautions in wake of brush fire from fireworks show

Birmingham fire officials said The Club took all precautions in wake of a brush fire that developed from a fireworks show.

The Sunday night brush fire could be seen from across Southside. Monday morning, you could see the damage from the WBRC Sky Tracker.

"They got the permit and we have to have an inspector on site. That is a must. Now, we don't have to have an engine company standing by. But they must have an inspector on site." Capt. Bryan Harrell said.

In fact, it was the inspector who called the fire. There have been numerous fireworks shows at The Club.

"This was a little unusual, you know? Every once in a while, you will have an ember get into the kudzu or grass. Right now, we do have an early spring so you have a bit more greenage around," Harrell said.

Being a remote area also hurt the firefighting efforts. Certainly, the people who live on the Southside enjoy fireworks just as much as everyone else. But after the fire Sunday night, they would like some changes.

“We might need to look safety requirements cause it didn't work last night and we have been a threat away from having this issue before,” resident Eric Askea said.

Askea would like to see increase fire protection on hand, fewer fireworks shows and some prior notification outside of major holidays.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.