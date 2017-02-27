Fundraising money for track team in Gadsden stolen in van break-in

What should have been a triumphant fundraising day for a Gadsden track team, ended with a theft, a lot of worry and a tough week ahead.

Gadsden police confirm they're investigating the theft of $2,495 dollars Saturday, raised earlier in the day by members of the Gadsden Burners track team, for an upcoming trip to New York City. They had held a fish fry and worked all day to collect the money for the fish plates.

The team's treasurer, Stephanie Blaylock, said she and a friend when out to eat at El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant on Rainbow Drive, and came back out around 9 p.m. Saturday to find a passenger side window broken out of her 2006 Ford E-350 van, and the money bag, and all the money, missing.

“My window was broke and the money was gone," Blaylock said, "only the money from the fish fry, no purse, no nothing."

Gadsden police say so far they have no suspects.

The money was supposed to be used to secure a charter bus to take some 30 to 40 young people to the finals in New York City after they secured a berth in the top eight from another round in North Carolina. They're scheduled to leave for New York City March 9th, giving them a week and a half to raise the money all over again.

"Well it's kind of like we had to start all over, so now we're, we've got a big weekend planned, to work as hard as we can," said Blaylock.

The team has used a GoFundMe account in the past but can't do it this time because of timing, Blaylock said. She said the money wouldn't transfer over to their account in time for the trip.

She describes the young team members as "upset, you know, because now that the kids think we're not going to go, so they're trying to figure out and they're trying to go out to the neighborhoods and get donations."

But they're also determined and will be back out this coming weekend, this time to sell chicken. Below are the hours and locations:

Celebration Station, Tuscaloosa Avenue

Friday, 7 p.m.

3 wings bread and drink $6

Saturday, 11 a.m.

$5 fish sandwiches and with drink $6

Gospel Explosion

First Baptist Church, Alabama City

Sunday, 5 p.m.

