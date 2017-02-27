'Killer of Sheep' to screen at UA Monday for Black History Month

Black History month is wrapping up and the theme at the University of Alabama is "Crisis in Black Education"

The University's Black History Month events tackles challenges in education from pre-school to graduate, poverty and more.

A screening called Killer of Sheep: Black families and poverty, 40 years later is scheduled for Monday Feb. 27.

UA Assistant English Professor Lamar Wilson said the film challenges us to consider what poverty has done to tear African American families apart.

It also celebrates the way that the family depicted, fights to stay together through trying times.

He's hoping students can learn from the life of an everyday man that isn't always shown in mass media.

“I think the greatest crisis in education is that so few people of color know about their history. So many students say, 'this is the first time I'm reading African American literature in my life,'” Wilson explained.

Killer of Sheep will be played at 4:30 p.m. in the Ferguson Student Center Theater. You don't have to be a student or a part of UA staff to check it out.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.