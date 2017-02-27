Man killed in single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County

A crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 280 inbound just before Interstate 459 has been cleared.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are searching for 25-year-old Brandon Alexander Hinton.More >>
Thunderstorms are again developing during the heat of the afternoon on Wednesday.More >>
FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Starting to see the development of showers on the WBRC First Alert Weather app radar.More >>
Plans for Gardendale’s new school district are on hold for now. On Tuesday, Federal Judge Madeline Haikala ordered a stay on all but one of her provisions she laid out in her opinion in April.More >>
