Man killed in single-vehicle crash in western Jefferson County

A man died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday morning in western Jefferson County.

The accident happened on Mulga Loop Road at Golden Road around 1:20 a.m.

When deputies got to the scene they found the car on fire with the driver still inside.

Deputies say the car had been traveling along Mulga Loop Road when the driver lost control, left the road, and hit a tree before the car caught on fire.

There was no one else in the car and no other vehicles were involved.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

