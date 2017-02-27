Jill: Tracking rain today and a line of storms by Wednesday that could produce severe weather

A FIRST ALERT remains for a period of wet weather through the early afternoon hours, especially along and south of the I-59/I-20 corridor. Temperatures rise into the 50s and hang out in the upper 50s this afternoon and through tonight.The evening commute looks dry.



Low-level moisture will remain on the high side tonight and fog will likely develop after 9 p.m. A FIRST ALERT for areas of dense fog that will limit visibility through 9 a.m. Tuesday.



Low clouds burn off to mostly sunny skies by late morning on Tuesday and temperatures quickly warm up! Highs in the 70s and breezy! The chance for showers and storms is much lower and during the afternoon hours, there is a slight chance near highway 278, otherwise dry weather prevails.



A strong cold front heads our way on Wednesday and will cause a line of storms to develop during the late morning hours across eastern Mississippi. The squall line will intensify as it crosses central Alabama during the afternoon and evening hours. Areas west of a line from Cullman to Jasper to Aliceville will be impacted between 11a.m.-4 p.m. East of that line to Gadsden to Alabaster to Centreville will see the line of storms between 1 p.m.-6 p.m. East of that line will be impacted between 3 p.m.-8 p.m



A FIRST ALERT for the potential line of storms to produce severe weather. The main threat will be damaging straight-line winds. There is a low-end threat for a brief tornado or storms containing hail.



Cooler and drier weather takes over the rest of the weekend and into the weekend.