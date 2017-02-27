FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to move through our area this morning through the early afternoon. We could get a lot of ran out of this system. Expect highs today in the low 60s and SE winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight should bring variably cloudy skies with lows in the upper 50s and a south wind at 5-10.

Tuesday could see a lull in activity as we expect to see another storm system push our way. While we could get a few isolated showers, most of the rain and storms are expected to hold off until Wednesday. It is expected to be very warm. Look for highs in the mid-70s tomorrow under mostly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FOR POSSIBLE STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS WEDNESDAY: We’re keeping a close eye on Wednesday for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms across our area. Stay weather aware over the coming days as we continue to fine tune the specifics. Possible impacts will include damaging straight-line winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The primary time frame will be Wednesday afternoon and evening. We will continue to post frequent updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Conditions quiet down for Thursday through the weekend. Look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies along with cooler air.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.