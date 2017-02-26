FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Plan on a cold rain in the morning; severe threat Wednesday

We’re keeping a close eye on Wednesday for the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms across our area. Stay weather aware over the coming days as we continue to fine-tune the specifics. Possible impacts will include damaging straight-line winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The primary time frame will be Wednesday afternoon and evening. We will continue to post frequent updates on the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

A COLD RAINY START IN THE MORNING: The weather is changing quickly and we’re already tracking lots of rain to the west. This wet weather will impact our area beginning tomorrow morning, with some of the heaviest rain early on over West Alabama. The rain will track east by mid-morning and there may be a few rumbles of thunder. The chance for severe weather will remain low, with storms remaining elevated. The rain will taper off late and then temperatures will surge into the 60s. We could see a few scattered showers tomorrow night, with areas of dense fog. The warmer surge of air will reach our area by Tuesday, with highs surging into the 80s in some areas. The sky will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms. A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out. The cold front with this system will approach the state on Wednesday and that is when we will have the primary risk for strong to severe storms. We could see a few isolated cells in the afternoon to the far west and northwest. Then the main axis of heavier rain and storms will push through the area Wednesday night.

END OF THE WEEK: March will start off with a bang but the weather will improve on Thursday. Cooler/stable air will settle in, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s and 30s. I’m still expecting overnight temperatures to remain above freezing. The weekend looks dry for the most part, with lots of sunshine on Saturday and ample sunshine on Sunday. Clouds will be increasing late Sunday, with a chance of showers Sunday night.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.