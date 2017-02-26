Birmingham firefighters battle grass fire below The Club; possibly caused by fireworks

Birmingham firefighters are battling a grass fire below The Club on Red Mountain.

Much of the fire is contained. A fire captain says it started after embers from fireworks ignited the grass in this wooded area just below The Club.

We're told the fire may have quickly spread because fire crews couldn't get an engine truck up to it and had to use their brush trucks which took a little bit more time.

While this fire was burning, more fireworks went off.

Neighbors living along 18th Ave. South lined the street watching, some with concern.

"So, I was sitting inside with my daughter and I hear fireworks start going off. So, I say, 'let's go outside and look at the fireworks' and I start seeing a fire and I thought that they might have a bonfire later, something like that to stay warm or what have you. And it starts spreading and it got out of hand it got about 10-15 foot and it had spread to wait it is now," concerned neighbor Eric Askea said.

.@bham_fire responding to a grass fire at 'The Club.' Fire Capt.says it appears fireworks are the cause. @WBRCnews. pic.twitter.com/HX8xlHTEik — Jamiese Price (@ThePriceReport) February 27, 2017

"Everyone loves seeing fireworks but this is so close to my house and other people's houses. If this was closer, that is putting us in danger for someone else's enjoyment," Askea said.

Neighbors say they're tired of the fireworks shows altogether because of possible dangers.

A fire official said typically there're a few inspectors on scene for firework shows He can't say if that was the case tonight.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.